Two former laboratory testing dogs get a second chance to become dogs in Billings

Visitors to Lovable Pets Bakery in Billings are often greeted by a couple of beagles. What many customers don't realize is every moment of human interaction these two dogs have is a learning experience for them.

Marty the beagle looks like a well-adjusted dog greeting visitors at his owner's shop in Billings. He and his brother, Eddie, have a story.

Marty and Eddie were laboratory testing dogs.

"For the first couple of weeks, I couldn't even walk facing him around him in my own house," says Lovable Pets owner Ellie Hansen. She adopted Marty and Eddie less than three years ago. "I actually had to walk backwards every time I was around him, because it was too much pressure for me facing him."

Marty was released from a pharmaceutical research lab in Colorado. He was used for drug studies for the first six years of his life. The details on the tests are unknown.

His first moments outside the lab were at Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Hartville, Wyo. Kindness Ranch gave Marty and Eddie their first chance to be dogs.

"The first day I got Marty from Kindness Ranch, I went to take him out on the grass and his muscles were like a rock. He was tense, waiting for something awful," says Hansen.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, in 2013 over 70,000 dogs were used in scientific research. Hansen calls them the forgotten population of American dogs.

"When they're done being used for research, where do they go?" says Hansen. "Most of them are euthanized."

Eddie spent the first eight years of his life at an East Coast lab where he was used for food toxicity studies.

"He had hair at one time in his life," says Hansen. "Somewhere along the line at his time in the lab, his hair fell out. I don't know what he went through."

Hansen first invited Eddie and Marty into her home as foster dogs, but decided to adopt them.

They spend their days coming to work with her at Lovable Pets. She says it's the little moments that inspire her, like one particular moment that happened a couple weeks ago.

"Eddie has always been afraid of car rides. Just a couple of days ago, it was a nice spring day and I put the window down in the back. He stuck his nose out for the first time to sniff the air. And it's the little things, like sniffing the air in the car that's just special to me."

When asked how it makes her feel to know her two dogs could have suffered a difficult fate, she smiles and says, "I look and see, they're so special, and they mean so much."

Hansen doesn't call her dogs victims, she calls them survivors. She says she has now made it her mission in life to help all animals by becoming a district leader for the Humane Society of the United States. Through her work with the organization, she can begin advocating for changes at the state and federal level for laboratory research dogs.

If you'd like to help dogs like Eddie and Marty, Hansen suggests you research and buy "cruelty free" products.

You can also support groups like Kindness Ranch who help former laboratory research animals.