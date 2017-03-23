Puppy Day raises awareness for puppy mills - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Puppy Day raises awareness for puppy mills

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Thursday is National Puppy Day and Montana is one of a few states with no breeding regulations.  Proposed legislation to try to regulate breeders has been introduced, but there are ways pet owners can help.

Although pet owners can't control legislature or shut down puppy mills, you can help by knowing where your pet comes from and making sure you do not support mills.

Miranda Morehead, a dog trainer and a volunteer at Billings Animal Rescue Kare said puppy mill dogs can have both physical and mental health issues.

She said if you can't see where the puppies were raised and what the parents look like, chances are they were not born in a healthy environment.

"Definitely get online and find resources," Morehead said. "There's certain questions that I tend to ask. You definitely want to be able to go into a breeders home and ask questions about the parents. Ask questions about the grandparents ask questions about other dogs that have been produced."

Additional questions to ask a breeder or the person selling you the dog are

     - What happened in the first nine weeks of life?

     - How many children did the puppy meet?

     - Were the dogs handled before their eyes opened?

     - Are they socialized with other animals?

For information on how to contact the legislature click here.
For more information on National Puppy Day click here

