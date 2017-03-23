Locals react to possible repeal of Obamacare - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Locals react to possible repeal of Obamacare

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The vote to repeal for Obamacare is pushed back for tomorrow, but that didn't stop our team from hitting the streets today to find out what the people of Billings had to say. We went to downtown Billings to find out what people had to say regarding the possible repeal of Obamacare and whether or not it should be repealed.

Some people we talked to want to keep Obamacare. They say it's helped them because they couldn't afford insurance. Others say Obamacare actually hurt them in the long run and it should be repealed.

We want to hear more from you! Sound off about the possible repeal of Obamacare by commenting on our Facebook page.

