Bathroom bill thrusts Montana into national LGBT debate

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana official says business could suffer if lawmakers entangle the state in a national debate over bathrooms and transgender people.
    
The state's chief development officer told the House Judiciary Committee Thursday that a bill seeking to throw the debate directly to voters could undermine Montana's ability to attract business.
    
Ken Fichtler of the governor's Office of Economic Development pointed to North Carolina as an example of the negative economic repercussions that could arise from the debate over who can legally use gender-specific bathrooms. Some businesses cancelled expansion plans in North Carolina because of a law that requires people to use the bathroom that matches their biological sex.
    
The Montana Family Foundation is pushing the Legislature to let voters decide the issue.

