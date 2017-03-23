WikiLeaks says CIA hacks on Apple devices can persist
By Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - New documents from WikiLeaks point to an apparent CIA program to hack Apple's iPhones and Mac computers using techniques that couldn't be disabled by resetting devices to factory conditions.
Security experts say the exploits are plausible, but suggest they pose little threat to typical users. They say that many of the tricks are older - the iPhone hack involves the 3G model from 2008, for instance. The techniques also typically require physical access to devices, something the CIA would only use for individuals it is targeting, not a broader population.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The CIA wouldn't comment on the documents' authenticity, but says it complies with a legal prohibition against electronic surveillance "targeting individuals here at home, including our fellow Americans."
DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported.
Americans are expected to spend more on food for cookouts and picnics as they celebrate the 4th of July this year. According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than seven billion dollars on food for the holiday. 66% of those surveyed plan to take part in a cookout or picnic, spending an average of $73.42 per person. That's up about two dollars from last year.
Feeling jealous over a friend's vacation because of photos you see on social media? Don't because things might not always be what they seem. According to a survey by LearnVest, more than half of millennials are exaggerating their vacations. The study of 1,000 participants finds most Americans in this age group want it to look like they're staying, eating or visiting somewhere more expensive than where they actually are!
