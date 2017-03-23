House GOP leaders postpone health care vote

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republican leaders have postponed a vote on their health care bill in a setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan.
Prospects for the Republicans' showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute Thursday despite Trump's personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.
A senior Republican official said the vote would be delayed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal discussions.
House Republicans plan to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to consider their next steps.
Republicans were intent on voting to dismantle Obamacare on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of former President Barack Obama signing the bill into law.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Friday, June 23 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-06-23 14:23:42 GMT
DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...
DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...
Friday, June 23 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-06-23 05:42:48 GMT
Cook-off contestants prepare about 50 pounds of meat each!
Americans are expected to spend more on food for cookouts and picnics as they celebrate the 4th of July this year. According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than seven billion dollars on food for the holiday. 66% of those surveyed plan to take part in a cookout or picnic, spending an average of $73.42 per person. That's up about two dollars from last year.
Americans are expected to spend more on food for cookouts and picnics as they celebrate the 4th of July this year. According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than seven billion dollars on food for the holiday. 66% of those surveyed plan to take part in a cookout or picnic, spending an average of $73.42 per person. That's up about two dollars from last year.
Thursday, June 22 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:16:23 GMT
Feeling jealous over a friend's vacation because of photos you see on social media? Don't because things might not always be what they seem. According to a survey by LearnVest, more than half of millennials are exaggerating their vacations. The study of 1,000 participants finds most Americans in this age group want it to look like they're staying, eating or visiting somewhere more expensive than where they actually are! The survey found 30% of all Americans admit to doing this and ...
Feeling jealous over a friend's vacation because of photos you see on social media? Don't because things might not always be what they seem. According to a survey by LearnVest, more than half of millennials are exaggerating their vacations. The study of 1,000 participants finds most Americans in this age group want it to look like they're staying, eating or visiting somewhere more expensive than where they actually are! The survey found 30% of all Americans admit to doing this and ...