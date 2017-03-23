Foster child numbers growing in Billings

Foster parenting is a big responsibility and an important service to children who are abused or neglected.

Parent Rachael Neufeld has four children, two adopted and says the empowered to connect simulcast she went to last year made a big difference in her home.

Neufeld says Child Bridge helps people going through foster care or adoption challenges.

"I really feel like adoptive and foster families that they just need to know that they're not alone. that there are a lot of other people like them experiencing the same things that they're going through," Nuefeld.

Nuefeld says Child Bridge gave her and her husband practical parenting examples and made her house overall more peaceful.

Proposed House Bill 517 would require a plan to be made by August 2018 that would set goals and strategies for lowering child abuse and neglect in Montana.

The plan would include the Department of Health and Human services examining risk factors that lead to child abuse and neglect and causes known to lead to child abuse and neglect.

To find out more about Child Bridge you can go to: http://www.childbridgemontana.org/