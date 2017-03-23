Winterkill and Bears - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Winterkill and Bears

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Connect
CODY, Wyo. -

There may be a new hazard for people who are hiking, biking, or horn hunting in northwest Wyoming:  carcasses. People who live near Cody are finding a lot of winter killed deer, and grizzly tracks.

Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department put out a trailer in Wapiti, for people to dump carcasses.  It was quickly filled by landowners. But the regional wildlife supervisor said there are still a lot of dead animals on the landscape. 

Alan Osterland said the harsh winter killed a lot more deer than usual.

Osterland explained, “We have been seeing a lot of carcasses on the deer winter range. So there are more carcasses that the bears will be feeding on.”

Osterland said people are seeing grizzly tracks outside Yellowstone park. Since the grizzlies are coming out of hibernation, and are hungry, Osterland said people should be “bear aware”.

 He advised, “Just have in your mind set that you could encounter a bear.  Have your bear spray handy and if you come across a carcass, make sure you give it some space just in case there’s a bear day-bedded nearby.”

  • LocalMore>>

  • Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

    Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:35:37 GMT
    Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10.  For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/
    Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10.  For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/

  • Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:02:23 GMT

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

  • Downtown Billings Alliance offers tips on cleaning graffiti

    Downtown Billings Alliance offers tips on cleaning graffiti

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:38:31 GMT

    Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected. 

    Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:02:23 GMT

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

  • Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

    Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:35:37 GMT
    Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10.  For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/
    Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10.  For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/

  • Last defendant sentenced in case of decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming in 2014

    Last defendant sentenced in case of decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming in 2014

    Saturday, June 24 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-06-24 05:23:18 GMT

    The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013. The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death. 

    The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013.The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death. 

  • Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

    Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:04:37 GMT

    Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.

    Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.

  • SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam

    SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:09:56 GMT

    On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations. 

    On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations. 

  • Community honors Coach John Barta's memory

    Community honors Coach John Barta's memory

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:50:33 GMT
    It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...
    It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...

  • Downtown Billings Alliance offers tips on cleaning graffiti

    Downtown Billings Alliance offers tips on cleaning graffiti

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:38:31 GMT

    Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected. 

    Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected. 

  • At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:31:01 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

    LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.