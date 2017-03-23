Winterkill and Bears

There may be a new hazard for people who are hiking, biking, or horn hunting in northwest Wyoming: carcasses. People who live near Cody are finding a lot of winter killed deer, and grizzly tracks.

Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department put out a trailer in Wapiti, for people to dump carcasses. It was quickly filled by landowners. But the regional wildlife supervisor said there are still a lot of dead animals on the landscape.

Alan Osterland said the harsh winter killed a lot more deer than usual.

Osterland explained, “We have been seeing a lot of carcasses on the deer winter range. So there are more carcasses that the bears will be feeding on.”

Osterland said people are seeing grizzly tracks outside Yellowstone park. Since the grizzlies are coming out of hibernation, and are hungry, Osterland said people should be “bear aware”.

He advised, “Just have in your mind set that you could encounter a bear. Have your bear spray handy and if you come across a carcass, make sure you give it some space just in case there’s a bear day-bedded nearby.”