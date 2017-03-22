Former shelter dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone

Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday.
The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
Saturday, Walmart is again offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 of its locations nationwide.
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.
The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013. The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death.
Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations.
Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
