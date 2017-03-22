Billings Police Department lists "high risk" intersections

Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10. For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/

The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013.The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death.

It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...