Billings Police Department lists "high risk" intersections

BILLINGS, Mont. -

According to the Billings Police 2016 Crime Numbers Report, the most "high risk" intersection in Billings is King Avenue and Shiloh Road, jumping from 17 accidents in 2015 to 45 in 2016.

The King and Shiloh intersection is a roundabout, but other intersections with stoplights also made the list.

Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said this rise near Shiloh may be because there's more traffic in this area. He also says although there are a higher number of accidents, there are fewer injuries. He says typically accidents at roundabouts are sideswipes going in the same direction and aren't as dangerous as accidents at intersections with stoplights. 

