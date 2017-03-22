Tackling springtime allergies early

Spring is here and the warm weather brings blooming plants.

While flowers, green grass and blooming trees may be beautiful for some, for others, they can be frustrating.

If you know you have allergies, Billings Clinic allergist Juan Adams said it's a good idea to start using nasal steroid sprays now.

He said starting 4 weeks before the season begins is always the best, but because the season is almost here, the sooner the better.

You can also use antihistamines like Allegra or Zyrtec to curb symptoms.

With both antihistamines and nasal steroids, consistent use is the best,

If you feel symptoms but aren't sure what you are allergic to, or over-the-counter medication doesn't work, you can go in and get tested.

The tests will determine what you are allergic to and the best way to treat your symptoms.