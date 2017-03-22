Bill would allow Montana drivers to choose REAL ID license

The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013.The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death.

It's summer and that means more people are spending more time outside and for longer periods of time. And with more time spent outside, we expose ourselves to more Mosquitoes.

Americans are expected to spend more on food for cookouts and picnics as they celebrate the 4th of July this year. According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than seven billion dollars on food for the holiday. 66% of those surveyed plan to take part in a cookout or picnic, spending an average of $73.42 per person. That's up about two dollars from last year.

It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...