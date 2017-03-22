Police says 5 people died in London attack

LONDON (AP) - The latest on the attack outside Britain's Parliament (all times local):



6:20 p.m.



Lights depicting the British Union flag have been projected onto Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in a show of solidarity after a deadly attack outside London's Parliament on Wednesday.



A night before, the Eiffel Tower in Paris switched its lights off and went dark to honor those killed in the London attack.



Those injured in the rampage included many tourists from around the world, including one from Germany and three French schoolchildren.



___



6:10 p.m.



British police say eight people have been arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in connection to the Westminster attack.



The arrests had been reported earlier but police did not specify the reason for the arrests until Thursday evening.



Seven were arrested overnight. Police say they included a woman arrested in east London; a man and a woman arrested in Birmingham; and a woman and three men arrested at a different location in Birmingham.



In addition, a man was arrested Thursday morning at a third address in Birmingham.



None have been charged and they have not been identified. Their ages range from 21 to 58.



The Met Police also say there were searches in Brighton and southeast London that have been concluded. Searches ongoing at addresses in Birmingham, east London and in Wales.



___



5:55 p.m.



Jordan's government spokesman says a deadly London attack by the extremist group Islamic State underscores the need for "coming all together to fight this evil."



The group has claimed responsibility for the attack by a man who plowed an SUV into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer to death at Britain's Parliament.



Jordan is part of a U.S.-led military coalition against IS, which controls territory in neighboring Syria and Iraq.



Spokesman Mohammed Momani said Thursday that Jordan "strongly condemns" the attack and stands with Britain "in these difficult days."



He said his country is fighting the group militarily and ideologically, and that "this evil and terrorism will be defeated sooner than later."



___



5:05 p.m.



Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says the fact that victims from the London attack came from 11 countries shows that "an attack on London is an attack on the world."



Johnson, who is in New York to preside over the U.N. Security Council, told reporters Thursday he is confident the extremists will be defeated "because our values are superior ... freedom, democracy, the equality of human beings under the law."



He said countries everywhere are uniting to defeat those responsible and their "bankrupt and odious ideology."



During his meetings in Washington on Wednesday and at the United Nations, Johnson said he has seen countries including from the Islamic world coming together to defeat the Islamic State extremist group "and I think that will have a big effect."



But Johnson said extremists must be defeated "in the hearts and minds" of their followers. He said Internet providers and social media companies must take responsibility, and remove sites that are radicalizing people.



___



4:50 p.m.



Iwona Romek, who said she lived for about five months next door to the man identified as the assailant in Wednesday's attack, said he had a wife and young child and appeared like a "normal family man who liked to take care of his garden."



Romek, a former neighbor of 52-year-old Khalid Masood in Birmingham, central England, took one look at a photo of the attacker on a stretcher and said "That is 100 percent him."



The home where Masood lived until he abruptly moved just after Christmas was raided by police late Wednesday.



Romek said Masood would walk the child, around 6 years old, to school in the morning, and that he rarely left in the evening. But one day she saw him packing their belongings in the black van he bought to replace a red Fiat, and then they were gone, months after moving in.



___



4:30 p.m.



Theresa May's spokesman says the British prime minister has visited a London hospital to meet victims of Wednesday's attack.



Spokesman James Slack says May also met hospital staff and thanked them.



He said the 40-minute visit was private and he did not disclose what hospital May visited.



Three people were killed and at least 30 injured in Wednesday's attack on Westminster Bridge and Parliament. The attacker was shot dead.



3:45 p.m.



Car rental company Enterprise has confirmed that the car used in the terror attack in London this week was owned by them and rented in Birmingham.



The company said in a statement Thursday that the car "used in the tragic attack in London yesterday afternoon was one of ours."



The company says an employee identified the vehicle after seeing the license plate in an online image. The company checked and immediately contacted authorities.



It says it is cooperating fully.



The company says "our thoughts are very much with the victims of this terrible tragedy."



___



3:40 p.m.



U.S. President Donald Trump is offering prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the Utah man killed in an Islamic State attack in London.



Trump tweeted Thursday that Kurt Cochran was "a great American," adding, "my prayers and condolences are with his family and friends."



Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a special European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when an attacker plowed an SUV into pedestrians Wednesday on London's Westminster Bridge. The assailant was shot dead by armed officers.



The White House said Wednesday that the president had spoken with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and has offered U.S. assistance.



___



3:35 p.m.



British police have identified the person responsible for the terror attack near Parliament as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.



The police say in a statement Thursday that Masood was born in southeastern England and was most recently living in the West Midlands, in central England.



Police say Masood, who had a number of aliases, wasn't the subject of any current investigation and that "there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."



He had been arrested previously for assault, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses.



His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.



___



3:10 p.m.



Spain's royal family has expressed condolences for the victims of Wednesday's deadly attack in London.



"Spain feels very close to the United Kingdom in this moment of pain," King Felipe VI said in a telegram Thursday to Queen Elizabeth II.



The king expressed "deep sorrow ... for a despicable act that violates the fundamental values that sustain our democracy and our societies."



He added that he wished for "normality to return to life in London."



Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia are scheduled to pay the first Spanish royal visit to Britain in three decades in June.



___



3:05 p.m.



The prime minister of Israel, which has faced a wave of Palestinian assaults on civilians and soldiers since 2015, has condemned "the murderous terror attack in London."



Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday "The citizens of Israel were among the first to face the challenge of vehicular ramming and stabbing attacks."



In a statement he sent condolences to the victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.



"We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the citizens of Britain and the entire civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism," he said.



Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a wave of attacks, mainly stabbings, car ramming and shootings, since September 2015. Israeli forces have killed 238 Palestinians during the same period, most identified by Israel as assailants involved in the attacks.



___



3 p.m.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office says the Turkish leader held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May during which he expressed Turkey's solidarity with Britain in the fight against terrorism.



Officials from Erdogan's office said Thursday the Turkish leader also told May that Turkey shared Britain's pain over the attack in London.



The two leaders also reasserted their "determination" to jointly combat terrorism and share intelligence, the officials said.



___



2:50 p.m.



British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, speaking on behalf of the U.N. Security Council, has strongly condemned the "cowardly terrorist attack" in London that killed or seriously injured "many innocent people."



Johnson, who was presiding at a meeting of the U.N.'s most powerful body, opened Thursday's session with the statement on behalf of the council's 15 members. He then asked everyone in the packed chamber to stand in silent tribute to the victims.



The British minister was in Washington at the time of Wednesday's attacks near Parliament that killed two civilians and a policeman, and wounded over 30 others. The attacker was shot dead by police.



Britain currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council and Johnson decided to go ahead with plans to travel to New York to preside over meetings on Somalia and later on South Sudan.



___



2:40 p.m.



Italian Olympic boxer Vincenzo Mangiacapre has demonstrated how an unidentified attacker killed a policeman on the grounds of Parliament in front of the shocked members of his boxing team.



The killer, he said, had a knife in each hand and used them like drumsticks plunging into policeman Keith Palmer.



"He gave him around 10 stabs in the back, then he left the policeman and came toward us," the 2012 Olympic light welterweight bronze medalist said.



Mangiacapre and other members of the Italia Thunder boxing team were touring the grounds of Parliament when the lethal attack unfolded. They are in London preparing for a World Series boxing match against a British team, Lionhearts.



___



2:30 p.m.



A Mormon church official says a Utah man was killed and his wife was seriously wounded in the London attack.



Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday when the attacker struck in the heart of London. He plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death inside the gates of Parliament.



The assailant was shot dead by armed officers. The woman remains hospitalized.



The church said Thursday the Utah couple was also visiting the woman's parents, who are Mormon missionaries in London.



___



13:35 p.m.



European Union Security Commissioner Julian King is suggesting there could be a link between Wednesday's attack in London and the suicide bombings in Brussels exactly one year ago.



King said Thursday that "l don't think it was a complete accident that this attack took place on the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks."



He did not say whether the link went beyond that both took place on March 22. The attacks on Brussels' airport and subway last year killed 32 people.



King also said that "the methodology of the London attacker fits into a pattern of behavior which we have seen before" in vehicle attacks in Berlin and Nice last year.



King, who is from Britain, added that "the terrorist threat remains extremely high across Europe."



___



13:25 p.m.



British police say Westminster Bridge has reopened to traffic less than 24 hours after Wednesday's attack.



The landmark bridge across the River Thames had been shut since an unidentified assailant hit a number of pedestrians with his vehicle. He was later shot to death after rushing onto the Parliament grounds and stabbing a policeman.



The busy bridge is a popular tourist site for visitors seeking selfies near Parliament and the London Eye.



___



13:20 p.m.



Italy's ambassador to Britain says an Italian tourist who was injured when she was hit by the assailant's vehicle in Wednesday's attack is doing better.



The Italian news agency ANSA, reporting from London, quoted Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano, as saying Thursday she told him she had lost consciousness for about 10 minutes after being struck by the car's bumper. The ambassador had visited the woman in the hospital.



The woman, a tourist from Rome, underwent surgery for a compound leg fracture. She also suffered less serious injury to two of her vertebrae near her neck and head trauma.



___



12:55 p.m.



Queen Elizabeth II says her "thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy" are with those affected by Wednesday's attack in London.



The monarch said: "I know I speak for everyone in expressing my enduring thanks and admiration for the members of the Metropolitan Police Service and all who work so selflessly to help and protect others."



She also sent a message of apology to London's police force after plans to have her preside over the opening of the New Scotland Yard building were cancelled following the attack.



The queen said in the statement Thursday that she looks forward "to visiting at a later date."



___



12:40 p.m.



A British lawmaker has choked back tears as he remembered his friendship with the police officer killed on Wednesday's attack on Parliament.



His voice breaking, Conservative legislator James Cleverly called for Constable Keith Palmer to receive posthumous recognition for his "gallantry and sacrifice."



He said he first met Palmer 25 years ago as "Gunner Keith Palmer" when both men served in the Royal Artillery.



Cleverly said the 48-year-old police officer, stabbed to death by an attacker trying to enter Parliament, was "a strong, professional public servant and it was a delight to meet him again only a few months after being elected."



Prime Minister Theresa May said Palmer had "paid the ultimate sacrifice here at the heart of our democracy" and that the suggestion of posthumous recognition would be considered.



___



12:35 p.m.



The Islamic State group says the attack outside the British parliament in London was carried out by one of its "soldiers."



The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said Thursday that the person who carried out the "attack in front of the British parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State."



It added that the person "carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition."



IS has called on its supporters to carry out attacks against citizens of the U.S.-led coalition that has been targeting the group since 2014.



IS, who have been responsible for numerous bloody attacks around the globe, have also previously claimed certain attacks in a show of opportunism. Britain's government has not identified the suspect.



___



12:30 p.m.



Visible armed police officers were seen outside Sweden's Parliament and the government's headquarters following Wednesday's London attack.



Parliament's head of security told Expressen daily that safety measures had been taken "in consultation with the police" and Sweden's domestic intelligence agency "due to the event in London."



The Sapo agency had not changed the threat assessment against Sweden. In neighboring Denmark, the Security and Intelligence Service said it was following the situation after the events in London.



The agency said Thursday the situation led to no reason to change the assessment of the terror threat against Denmark, "which remains serious." In Copenhagen, Denmark, heavily armed police also were seen outside the Danish Parliament.



___



12:25 p.m.



A Romanian diplomat said a woman who plunged into the Thames when a SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge Wednesday has successfully undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from her brain. She remains in a critical state.



Romania's Ambassador to Britain, Dan Mihalache, told national news agency Agerpres Thursday that the woman had major problems with her lungs.



He said the woman, who has not been named, was transferred early Thursday to another London hospital that is better equipped to deal with her injuries.



Mihalache said her family was traveling to London. The woman and her boyfriend were on vacation in the British capital to celebrate his birthday this week. The boyfriend suffered a foot fracture.



___



12:15 p.m.



Poland's prime minister has suggested a link between the European Union's migration policies and terrorism - and has used the London attack to make her point, even though the identity of the attacker has not been released.



Beata Szydlo spoke just hours before British Prime Minister Theresa May said police know the identity of the attacker, who was British-born.



Szydlo said on TVN24: "I often hear in Europe, in the EU: Let's not link the migration policy with terrorism, but it's impossible not to link them."



The attack before the British Parliament left four people dead, including the attacker, and 29 hospitalized, including one Pole.



Poland's nationalist government is at odds with the EU on a number of issues including migration.



___



12 p.m.



Pope Francis is sending prayers and solidarity to victims of the London attack.



In a telegram of condolence, Francis said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the "tragedy" in central London on Wednesday.



He said he was praying for "divine strength and peace" for the families of the injured and dead.



___



11:35 p.m.



The world's largest body of Islamic nations and the Saudi king have condemned the attack in London, saying they reject such acts of terrorism.



Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, who heads the Saudi-headquartered organization, said acts of terrorism contradict the fundamentals of Islam. The OIC is comprised of 57 Muslim-majority countries from around the world.



Meanwhile the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, described the attack as "a terrible crime that is incompatible with all values and principles of humanity."



The Saudi Press Agency reports that Saudi Arabia's King Salman sent a cable of condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May in which he says the kingdom "strongly condemns this terrorist act." London is a popular destination for thousands of Saudi and Arab Gulf tourists.



___



11:20 a.m.



Spanish politicians gathered on parliament's steps in Madrid for a minute's silence for the victims of the attack in in London, among them a British national with Spanish ancestry.



At the same hour, officials and residents of the northwestern town of Betanzos stood in silence in memory of 43-year-old Aysha Frade, one of the attack victims and whose mother was born in the town.



In a note on its Facebook page, the town hall said that "Aysha was the daughter of a Betanzos resident and was linked by family and emotionally to our town."



Betanzos declared three days of mourning for the victims.



Flags at the town hall and the parliament building were flown at half-staff.



___



11:15 a.m.



Iran's foreign ministry spokesman has condemned the attack outside Britain's Parliament, according to the official IRNA news agency.



Bahram Ghasemi expressed his sympathy with the bereaved families of the victims.



Ghasemi underlined that Iran invites all countries to form a coalition and foster cooperation aimed at tackling terrorism. He added that terrorism is not limited to geographical boundaries.



___



11:10 a.m.



A 26-year-old Portuguese man was among the injured when a man plowed into pedestrians with an SUV on London's Westminster Bridge.



Francisco Lopes told Portuguese channel TVI that he heard shouts behind him as he walked across the bridge and when he turned around he was struck by the vehicle which had mounted the sidewalk.



He said he lost consciousness and woke up wracked with pain. He sustained cuts on a knee and a hand but was released from Chelsea-Westminster hospital after treatment. "I was lucky," said Lopes, who lives in London with his mother.



Portuguese authorities confirmed that consular officials provided assistance to Lopes.



___



11 a.m.



Britain's prime minister says people from 11 countries were hospitalized after the attack outside Parliament.



Theresa May said that 12 Britons, 3 French, 2 Romanians, 4 South Koreans, 1 German, 1 Pole, 1 Irish, 1 Chinese, 1 Italian, 1 American and two Greeks required hospital treatment. Police earlier said that seven of the 29 who are hospitalized are in critical condition.



A knife-wielding attacker driving an SUV mowed down pedestrians, killing two on Westminster Bridge before breaching Parliament's grounds and fatally stabbing a police officer. The attacker was then shot dead by police.



___



10:45 a.m.



Prime Minister Theresa May says "millions of acts of normality" are the best response to terrorism.



In the House of Commons, May saluted the "everyday actions" of "millions people ... going about their days and getting on with their lives."



Though streets around Parliament are cordoned off, the vast majority of London is open and bustling as usual. Parliament resumed sitting Thursday, less than 24 hours after the attack.



May says the resolve of ordinary people shows "our values will prevail."



___



10:40 a.m.



British Prime Minister Theresa May says police know the identity of the British-born man who went on a car and gun rampage at Parliament.



May says he was once investigated for extremist links but was considered a peripheral figure. She didn't disclose his name.



May says police believe the man acted alone and there is no reason to believe "imminent further attacks" are planned.



___



10:35 a.m.



British Prime Minister Theresa May has delivered a defiant message after a deadly attack, saying "we are not afraid."



May has told lawmakers in the House of Commons that "yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy, but today we meet as normal."



She called the car and knife rampage that killed three victims "an attack on free people everywhere."



___



10:30 a.m.



France's foreign minister says three French teenagers hospitalized after the attack outside London's Parliament are not in life-threatening condition.



Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, after visiting the victims in London, said democratic nations should not be cowed by this kind of attack.



"We must say no to those who want to kill our democracy," he told reporters. "We will not put up walls."



While no information has been released bout the attackers' identity, Ayrault said authorities should fight against the radicalization of young people and against the Islamic State group in particular. Ayrault was at a meeting in Washington about fighting IS when the London attack hit.



The three French teens, part of a large group on a high school trip to London, were among those injured Wednesday.



___



10:25 a.m.



London's mayor has paid tribute to a slain police officer who tried to stop a knife-wielding attacker who had entered Parliament's grounds.



Mayor Sadiq Khan says that 48-year-old police officer Keith Palmer "was doing the job he loved and protecting our city, protecting Parliament, protecting Londoners, unarmed, and he died in the course of his duty. And I pay tribute to him."



The attacker, who had earlier mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, was shot dead by police after stabbing Palmer. Two other people were killed in the attack.



Khan says that there have been "13 occasions over the last three or four years where attempts to terrorize us, to kill and to maim, have been thwarted."



___



10:05 a.m.



Britain's defense secretary has praised the work of police officers after the attack outside Parliament by a knife-wielding man driving an SUV.



Michael Fallon says that a "very urgent investigation" had been going on around the clock to determine whether "anybody else was involved."



Earlier, police said they believe the attacker who killed three people, including a police officer, acted alone and was "inspired by international terrorism."



Police have conducted major raids overnight and detained seven people.



___



9:55 a.m.



The Spanish Foreign Ministry says that a British national whose mother is Spanish has been identified as one of the people killed in the London attack.



A spokesman says that Spanish consular officials have made contact with Aysha Frade's relatives in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia when her identity was confirmed. He was unable to give any further details.



The regional Voz de Galicia newspaper said that Frade was 43 years old and was teaching Spanish in London.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with ministry regulations.



--By Ciaran Giles in Madrid.



___



9:40 a.m.



The British Parliament has observed a minute of silence to remember those killed in the attack at that heart of the government.



The sitting Thursday is an important act of defiance, showing a commitment to the values at the core of the nation's government.



A man driving an SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday before he fatally stabbed a police officer on Parliament's grounds. Two other people were killed, and police shot dead the attacker.



Parliament was put into lockdown after the attack.



___



9:25 a.m.



French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the attack outside London's Parliament because three French teens were among those injured.



The Paris prosecutor's office says that its anti-terrorism section has opened an investigation into attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise. The move means French police would likely travel to London to pursue their investigation.



French authorities, whose country has suffered a string of deadly extremist attacks, have offered to work with British authorities on the investigation.



The injured French were part of a group of high school students from Brittany in western France on a school trip to London.



Three people were killed and many injured when a man mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer Wednesday. The attacker was killed by police.



___



9:20 a.m.



Romanian officials say a woman who plunged into the River Thames when a man plowed into pedestrians with an SUV on London's Westminster Bridge was a Romanian tourist in London to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Ionut Valcu said Thursday that the woman fell into the Thames. It wasn't clear if she jumped or was thrown into the water by the SUV.



Romanian Ambassador Dan Mihalache told Realitatea TV late Wednesday that the woman sustained serious head injuries and has badly damaged lungs. Her boyfriend suffered a foot fracture. The pair haven't been named.



Mihalache said: "They were tourists, unfortunately they were unlucky. They had come to celebrate his birthday." He said the pair planned to wed.



___



8:40 a.m.



Russian President Vladimir Putin says the attack outside Parliament in London underlined the need for pooling global efforts against terrorism.



In a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May released by the Kremlin Thursday, Putin said the "forces of terror are acting in an increasingly treacherous and cynical way."



He emphasized that "it's necessary to unite efforts of all members of international community to confront the terror threat."



Putin offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery to those injured in Wednesday's attack.



___



7:50 a.m.



British police say they believe the attacker who killed three people including a police officer outside Parliament acted alone and was "inspired by international terrorism."



Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley says that police have raided six addresses and arrested seven people in connection with Wednesday's attack by a knife-wielding man who also mowed down pedestrians with an SUV. Rowley refused to identify the attacker.



He revised the death toll down to four, including the attacker, a police officer guarding Parliament and two civilians. He said that 29 people required hospitalization and seven of them are in critical condition.



--This item has been corrected to show that death toll, including attacker, has been revised to four.



___



7:25 a.m.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack outside Britain's Parliament in London.



The rampage occurred hours after Erdogan warned that the safety of Western citizens could be in peril if European nations persist in what he described as their arrogant conduct.



In a series of tweets posted late Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey shared "the pain of the United Kingdom."



Erdogan tweeted: "We stand in solidarity with the U.K., our friend and ally, against terrorism, the greatest threat to global peace and security."



Earlier Wednesday, Erdogan warned that Europeans wouldn't be able to walk the streets safely, in remarks he made amid tensions over Dutch and German restrictions on Turkish ministers wanting to hold campaign meetings with Turkish citizens.



___



7:15 a.m.



British armed police have carried out a raid on a property in the central city of Birmingham, after an attacker killed four people before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds.



Police refused to say if the raid was linked to the rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power. But British media including the Press Association on Thursday quoted an unnamed witness saying that the operation was linked to the attack that also injured around 40 people.



A knife-wielding man drove an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing the vehicle into the gates of Parliament on Wednesday. He scaled the fences and later fatally stabbed a policeman before being gunned down by officers. He hasn't been identified. Three pedestrians were among the dead.



___



4:10 a.m.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says the attack outside the British Parliament in London was the first subject of discussion when he met with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia on Thursday morning in Canberra.



Li says that "together, we send our condolences to the prime minister of the U.K. and together we condemn terrorism and we stand against all forms of terrorism."



The Chinese leader says that "there cannot be continued instability in the world," adding: "We must cherish peace and stability."



___



1:35 a.m.



New Zealand's prime minister is condemning the attack outside Britain's Parliament that resulted in five deaths, including the assailant.



Prime Minister Bill English told reporters in Rotorua that he has written to British Prime Minister Theresa May to express support for her government and to offer his country's condolences to the victim's families.



A knife-wielding man went on the deadly rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power Wednesday, plowing a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. Other officers fatally shot the attacker.



In addition to the dead, 40 people have injuries.



May has condemned the incident as a "sick and depraved terrorist attack."



___



12:15 a.m.



South Korea's Foreign Ministry says five South Koreans in their 50s and 60s were among the 40 people injured in London during the terror attack outside Parliament.



The ministry says the five were hurt when they were caught up in a stampede of people trying to escape the attack.



It says four of the South Koreans suffered broken bones and other injuries and a woman in her late 60s needed an operation to treat a head injury.



___



10:30 p.m.



British police say five people died in the terror attack outside Parliament.



Counter-terrorism chief Mark Rowley said one policeman, three civilians and the attacker died.



He said a further 40 people were wounded.



The assailant has not been identified. Rowley said police think they know the identity of the man but would not reveal details. He said Islamic extremism is suspected in the attack.



He said extra armed police would be on the streets in the coming days to reassure the public, and hundreds of police officers are working on the case.



He identified the police officer who died as Keith Palmer, 48.



___



10:20 p.m.



Buckingham Palace officials say Queen Elizabeth II will postpone plans to open the new Scotland Yard headquarters.



The palace said Wednesday night that the queen's visit, which had been set for Thursday, will be postponed.



The change is due to security concerns raised by the terror attack on Parliament.



It is also expected that police will be involved with a major investigation that will occupy many officers.



The queen was to have been joined by her husband Prince Philip at the official opening of the new building.



___



10:15 p.m.



Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the police presence at the Australian Parliament House has been increased in response to the London attacks.



"Australia's heartfelt sympathy and resolute solidarity is with the people of the United Kingdom with whom we stand today as we always have in freedom's cause. Staunch allies in the war against terrorism," Turnbull told reporters on Thursday.



"The attack on the British Parliament is an attack on parliaments, freedom and democracy everywhere," he added.



___



10:05 p.m.



The Eiffel Tower is going dark in mourning and solidarity with Britain after an attack around the British Parliament in which four people, including the attacker, were killed.



Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, whose city has suffered deadly extremist attacks in recent years, announced that the tower is turning off its twinkling lights at midnight (2300 GMT).



Three French teenagers on a school trip were among those injured in Wednesday's attack targeting pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge and a police officer on the nearby Parliament grounds.



French President Francois Hollande offered support for Britain and the investigation.



___



9 p.m.



Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned the "sick and depraved terrorist attack" in London and says the targeting Parliament was no accident.



In a late-night statement outside her Downing Street office Wednesday, a defiant May said the nation will not give in to terror and those who targeted the seat of power in Britain.



She insisted that "tomorrow morning Parliament will meet as normal," and urged the country to move on and behave as normal on Thursday.



May says "we will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart."



The prime minister confirmed that four people died in the attack and praised the security services who ran toward danger.



___



8 p.m.



A French government plane is set to fly to London Wednesday evening to bring the families of three French students wounded in the attacks at the British Parliament to their loved ones.



French President Francois Hollande announced the move in a statement Wednesday night after speaking with British Prime Minister Theresa May.



May confirmed to Hollande that three French high school students from France's western Britanny region were wounded in the attacks, the statement said.



Hollande offered his condolences to May for those who died in the attacks and expressed France's solidarity with Britain "in this tragic ordeal."



"The British and French services are in close contact to conduct the investigation," Hollande added.



London is a common destination for French school trips.



___



7:55 p.m.



Romania's foreign ministry says two Romanians were wounded in a deadly attack in London's Westminster that left four dead.



The ministry said the two had been taken to a hospital for treatment. There were no further details on the identity of the two or how seriously they were injured. The ministry said it had been informed by authorities in London.



A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage near the Parliament, mowing down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge before stabbing an armed police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. Four people were killed, including the attacker. About 20 others were injured.



___



7:20 p.m.



Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy condemned the deadly attack in London's Westminster on Wednesday and offered condolences to the British people in a telegram sent to his British counterpart Theresa May.



"An execrable terrorist act like the one that took place today is a reminder that we face complex challenges for the security of our societies," said Rajoy in a transcript of the telegram distributed by Moncloa, the prime minister's palace.



"We must remain united against these type of threats that affect all of us equally and that know no barriers," Rajoy wrote, offering Spain's support to the UK.



Israel, which that has faced a wave of Palestinian car ramming, stabbing and shooting assaults since 2015, also expressed solidarity with the victims of the London attack.



Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said in a statement. "Israel expresses its deep shock at the terror attack in London today and its solidarity with the victims and with the people and government of Great Britain. Terror is terror wherever it occurs and we will fight it relentlessly."



___



6:50 p.m.



One British lawmaker was hailed by some as a hero in Wednesday's attack on the British Parliament.



Conservative parliamentarian and Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood, whose brother was killed in the Bali terror attack in 2002, performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the police officer who was stabbed and later died. About 10 yards away was the attacker who was shot dead by police after scaling the security wall toward Parliament's grounds.



Ellwood, who served in the British military, applied pressure to the police officer's multiple lacerations.



Photographs showed Ellwood's bloodied hands and face from the police officer's wounds while the alleged attacker was seen nearby.



___



6:20 p.m.



The White House is condemning the attacks in London involving a car rampage and knife attack. President Donald Trump is said to be monitoring developments.



Spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May and said that the White House applauds "the quick response of British police and first responders" and condemns the attacks.



A vehicle mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and the attacker then stabbed a police officer outside the British Parliament. At least four people died, including the attacker and a police officer.



Spicer says that the city of London and the British government have the "full support" of the U.S. as they investigate the attack.



The U.S. Homeland Security Department says the security posture in the United States has not changed in the wake of the attack.



___



6:15 p.m.



The Italian interior ministry says the nation's top security and intelligence officials will huddle in Rome on Thursday for "an evaluation of the terrorist threat" after the attacks in London.



The ministry said minister Marco Minniti convened the Committee of Strategic Anti-terrorism Analyses following "the tragic facts in London," in which a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and the attacker then stabbed a police officer outside the British Parliament. At least four people died, including the attacker and a police officer.



Italian security was already on high alert for a European Union summit bringing EU nation leaders to Rome Friday for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and a ceremony in the Italian capital Saturday.



Authorities are bracing for possible violence during several marches Saturday, drawing thousands of both pro-and anti-EU participants.



___



6:05 p.m.



The head of counterterrorism at London's Metropolitan Police, says four people have died in the terror incident in London, including an attacker and a police officer.



Mark Rowley says some 20 people have been wounded and Parliament was locked down. A search is underway to make certain no other attackers are in the area - though police believe there was only one attacker.



Rowley said the dead policeman was one of the armed officers who guard Parliament. The other victims were on Westminster Bridge.



Rowley says "We are satisfied at this stage that it looks like there was only one attacker. But it would be foolish to be overconfident early on."



___



5:50 p.m.



French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both expressed their support and solidarity with Britain after the attacks at the British Parliament in London.



"We are all concerned with terrorism," Hollande told reporters Wednesday during a visit in Villepinte, outside Paris. "France, which has been struck so hard lately, knows what the British people are suffering today."



Hollande added that countries "must bring all the conditions to answer these attacks" and that "it is clear that it is at the European level, and even beyond that, that we must organize ourselves."



French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said "it is a high place of democracy that has been attacked" and that France is "obviously ready to help."



Merkel said in a statement Wednesday that she learned "with sorrow" of Wednesday's incident and her thoughts were "with our British friends and all of the people of London," in particular those who were injured.



While the circumstances of the attack were still unclear, "I want to say for Germany and its citizens: we stand firmly and resolutely by Great Britain's side in the fight against all forms of terrorism," she said.



___



5:45 p.m.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed sympathy to those injured and condolences to the relatives of those who died in the incident at Britain's parliament, and has underlined the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism.



"We don't split terrorism into categories; we consider it as absolute evil. At this moment, as always, our hearts are together with the British people, we feel their pain and speak again about the need to confront that evil," she said.



___



5:40 p.m.



British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was absent from a "family photo" of officials attending a conference on the Islamic State group in Washington, D.C.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was also at the meeting, issued a statement offering his condolences to the victims.



"The American people send their thoughts and prayers to the people of the United Kingdom. We condemn these horrific acts of violence, and whether they were carried out by troubled individuals or by terrorists, the victims know no difference," he said.



State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. was ready to assist in any way.



"The safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas is one of our highest priorities. Our embassy in London is monitoring the situation closely," he added.



___



5:30 p.m.



Three students on a school trip from Saint-Joseph high school in the Brittany town of Concarneau were among the injured, according to the French foreign ministry.



The ministry said it is in contact with British authorities.



___



5:25 p.m.



French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says that French high school students are among the wounded in the attack in London.



In a tweet Wednesday, Cazeneuve offered support to the British as well as to "the French students wounded, their families and their schoolmates."



London is a common destination for French school trips.



___



5:15 p.m.



British port officials say they pulled a woman from the Thames River following the incident on Westminster Bridge.



The Port of London Authority says a female member of the public was recovered from the river, injured but alive.



The authority says it has closed the river between Vauxhall Bridge and Embankment while a major security operation is under way after a suspected terror attack at the Houses of Parliament in London.



___



5:10 p.m.



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government emergency committee to discuss the response to the terror incident in London.



The emergency committee known as Cobra coordinates the high-level response to serious incidents. It brings together government ministers with senior officials of the emergency services and security and intelligence agencies.



Such meetings are held after serious incidents such at the July 7, 2005, attack on London transport services.



The Wednesday meeting is held in the briefing room of the Cabinet Office on Whitehall.



___

5 p.m.



The London Ambulance Service says it has treated at least 10 injured people on Westminster Bridge after a vehicle hit pedestrians.



It says the first ambulance arrived within six minutes of the first call at 2:40 p.m. (1440GMT).



Ambulances, an air ambulance and a Hazardous Area Response Team were all sent to the scene.



One woman has been confirmed dead, and a body was seen lying in the yard of Parliament, where a knifeman stabbed a police officer and was shot by police.



People began leaving the Houses of Parliament about two hours after the incident.



___



4:50 p.m.



A senior police commander says the attack at London's Parliament has been declared a terrorist incident and "a full counterterrorism investigation is underway."



Commander B.J. Harrington says "a number" of people have been injured, including police officers.



He says additional police officers, armed and unarmed, will be deployed across London during the evening rush hour as part of efforts to keep people safe.



___



4:35 p.m.



The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh suspended its debate on a second independence referendum after the incident outside the British Parliament in London.



Scottish lawmakers had been planning to vote after two days of debate on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's call for another referendum on leaving the United Kingdom.



The debate was suspended after some members said it should be halted out of respect after a policeman was stabbed and his attacker shot in London.



Sturgeon tweeted that her thoughts were with everyone in Westminster "caught up in this dreadful incident."



___



4:30 p.m.



A doctor says a woman has died and about a dozen people are hurt, some with "catastrophic" injuries, after a vehicle apparently hit pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, near Parliament.



Colleen Anderson of St Thomas' Hospital says a female pedestrian has died.



Anderson said: "There were people across the bridge. There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic. Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries."



She said there might be a dozen injured in all.



___



4:20 p.m.



Poland's former foreign minister, Radek Sikorski, says he was in a taxi leaving Westminster and was checking his email when he heard something like a car crash, "something like a car hitting metal sheet."



"I look up and I see that a person is lying on the pavement. I started my camera and I saw more people lying on the street and on the pavement," Sikorski said on Poland's TVN24.



"People started running up to them. I saw one person who gave no sign of life, another man was bleeding from his head. In all, I saw five people who were at least seriously injured," he said.



"The taxi driver immediately called the emergency number. I heard ambulances within two or three minutes, so the rescue action was really very quick. There is a hospital near there."



"It all happened so fast that there was no time to get scared," said Sikorski who posted his video on Twitter.



___



4:05 p.m.



The U.S. State Department says it is closely monitoring the incident outside London's Parliament and urged Americans in London to avoid the area.



Spokesman Mark Toner said Wednesday: "We stand ready to assist in any way the U.K. authorities would find helpful."



He added that the U.S. Embassy in London is closely following the news and stands ready to help any affected Americans.



He said: "Our hearts go out to those affected."



___



3:50 p.m.



Witness Rick Longley told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Britain's Parliament.



"We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out," he said.



"They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.



"A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.



"I have never seen anything like that. I just can't believe what I just saw."



Lawmaker Adam Holloway told the AP he saw people running and immediately ran into his offices in Parliament to be with his staff. "A lot of us are locked in with our staff at the moment," he said.



___



3:50 p.m.



The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament in London.



Trump himself said during a brief appearance Wednesday before reporters at the White House that he was just getting the news. He called it "big news."



Trump's spokesman, Sean Spicer, says the U.S. will continue to monitor the situation and update the president.



Britain's Parliament was on lockdown after - according to officials - an assailant stabbed an officer then was shot by police.



London Police also said officers were called to an incident on nearby Westminster Bridge



___



3:40 p.m.



British lawmaker Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he was walking through the cloisters of the House of Commons to vote when he heard four gunshots. Police told lawmakers to get down on the ground and crawl to cover.



"Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back," he said.



___



3:40 p.m.



The former Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski posted a video on Twitter that seems to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge.



Sikorski, a senior fellow at the Harvard Centre for European Studies, says he saw at least five people lying on the ground after being "mown down" by a car.



Sikorski told the BBC he "heard what I thought what I thought was just a collision and then I looked through the window of the taxi and someone down, obviously in great distress.



"Then I saw a second person down, and I started filming, then I saw three more people down, one of them bleeding profusely."



___



3:35 p.m.



London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise."



The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area.



Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers.



There are also reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.



___



3:25 p.m.



A European security official says there was increased chatter on jihadi networks Tuesday following the UK's adoption of an electronics ban aboard flights from certain mostly Muslim countries.



He said, however, there was no information that the incident was terror-related.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about ongoing security operations.



-By Paisley Dodds.



___



3:15 p.m.



The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man attacked a police officer at Parliament and has been shot by police.



David Lidington says the Parliament complex is in lockdown.



He says there are reports of further violent incidents neaby, and police say they have been called to a firearms incident on nearby Westminster Bridge.



Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge, and photos showed a car plowed into railings.



___



3:05 p.m.



The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Lidington also said there were "reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity."



London's police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament.



A session of Parliament was suspended after the incident.



Britain's MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related.



___



2:55 p.m.



A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.



The Commons' speaker suspended the session as police responded to an incident.



Journalists at the Parliament building said they were told to stay in their offices.



The Press Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.



Police had no immediate confirmation.

