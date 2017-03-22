Miles City athlete holds a torch for Special Olympics

The Law Enforcement Torch, or *LETR,* for Special Olympics is a focused campaign to raise awareness and fundraiser for Special Olympics.

One athlete in particular holds a special place in the hearts of law enforcement in Montana.

That Special Olympian is from Miles City.

Deep in the heart of Miles City, 21-year-old Rocky Smith is committed to training for the Special Olympics.

After all, he's been an athlete for more than a dozen years and even a cloudy, cool and windy day in Miles City isn't getting in the way of his training regimen perfecting Rocky's bocce ball game and his camaraderie with other Special Olympians is the focus on this day.

"It's kind of like lawn bowling," said Rocky.

For three years, Rocky has been running the first leg of this torch run out of Miles City.

He added, "Makes me proud."

Rocky's commitment to the cause became even stronger because of Sanders County Sheriff's Deputy Dave Hedley.

"About 11 years ago, he gave me my first gold medal in Great Falls," said Rocky.

Rocky gave it back to him when the deputy was going through cancer treatments.

That medal and the sheriff's badge made it back to Rocky when Sheriff Hedley passed away.

"He dedicated his state competitions to Officer Hedley and Officer Hedley was there to witness all of them and that was the last state games Officer Hedley was attending," said Terri Stephens, Rocky's mother.

The love for this organization and the connection with Montana law enforcement runs even deeper for his mom, coach and area director of Special Olympics, Terri Stephens.

"There's nothing like watching your athletes compete and when they get done they flock around you giving you hugs. I mean there's no payment better," enthusiastically added Stephens.

Rocky's future likely will always be connected to Special Olympics and that will always include his respect for law enforcement and a love of whatever race he's running or game he's playing.

Rocky will speak during the opening ceremony of the Law Enforcement Torch Run conference this weekend.

He says much of his message will focus on the bond he had with Deputy Hedley.