Wind farms trying to come to Big Timber

Two separate wind farm developers are both trying to build in Big Timber.

Ranch owner Jan Engwis has battled four different wind farm developers in court over construction adjacent to his ranch over the last ten years. He says building wind farms in this spot would take away one of the last untouched landscapes attracting tourists to Montana.

"This pristine nature. They come to float the river, they come to do fly fishing. It is a world class fly fishing river, and they don't come here however to see massive windmills as they float down the river, trying to experience the natural beauty," Jan Engwis, Engwis Ranch, Owner says.

Crazy Mountain Cattle Ranch Owner Rick Jarrett says the county would still benefit from the tax money the developer would pay, even with the tax abatement.

Jarrett says as far as he's concerned it's the land owner's right to decide what they want to do with their land.