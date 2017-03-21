SD2 levy discussion meetings begin

Several homes, cars and signs are damaged after an early-morning vandalism spree.
Several homes, cars and signs are damaged after an early-morning vandalism spree.
Several homes near the area of 13th Street and Parkhill Drive have been vandalized. Graphic pictures and language were spray-painted on garages, cars, mailboxes and other property early Thursday morning.
Several homes near the area of 13th Street and Parkhill Drive have been vandalized. Graphic pictures and language were spray-painted on garages, cars, mailboxes and other property early Thursday morning.
Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill.
Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill.
Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew.
But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices.
Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew.
But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices.
GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.
GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
One local woman shares her rewarding experience playing host to transplanted Minor League Baseball athletes during the summer season, and how you can too.
One local woman shares her rewarding experience playing host to transplanted Minor League Baseball athletes during the summer season, and how you can too.
Meet two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades.
Meet two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Several homes near the area of 13th Street and Parkhill Drive have been vandalized. Graphic pictures and language were spray-painted on garages, cars, mailboxes and other property early Thursday morning.
Several homes near the area of 13th Street and Parkhill Drive have been vandalized. Graphic pictures and language were spray-painted on garages, cars, mailboxes and other property early Thursday morning.
Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.
Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.
Several homes, cars and signs are damaged after an early-morning vandalism spree.
Several homes, cars and signs are damaged after an early-morning vandalism spree.