Wyoming residents concerned about declining moose population

Moose numbers have gone down across Wyoming. Now, a woman who lives in what used to be known as prime moose country is asking Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to stop hunting near her Wood River home. But, a hunter who has been waiting for decades to hunt there disagrees.

The Jackson area has been well known for its moose for a long time. People are used to seeing a lot of moose on the Wood River in the Shoshone National Forest near Meeteetse, until recently.

Mary Rumsey has a home on private land on the Wood River. She’s lived there for twenty years. She’s seen a lot of moose on her property. She even uses her moose pictures for Christmas Cards. But a cow and calf she used for her cards this year may never be seen again. She says she thinks they are the pair an out of state elk hunter killed last year.

"He shot our mother moose and her baby," Rumsey said. "He received a fine, no jail time, and suspended jail time. But it is just ridiculous."

Rumsey said three other Wood River moose accidentally died this winter. She blames fences, recent logging in the Shoshone National Forest, and too much road hunting.

"We used to have 15, 20 moose up here, and, now, I’ve seen one this winter," she said.

Rumsey’s neighbor, Pierson Hodgens, blames wolves and bears for the decline.

"I think they're having one of the largest impacts on moose mortality rates that we’re not doing anything about," Hodgens said.

Hodgens is an outfitter, who says if a client draws a moose tag, he won’t take him to Wood River.

"In all honesty, we wouldn’t hunt moose in the Wood River. We’d go over to the Greybull, or somewhere else," he said.

Rumsey went to the Game and Fish Season Setting meeting in Meeteetse Monday night. She asked the biologists to cut the number of local area bull moose tags from five to three. While some others agreed with Rumsey, Marvin Blakesley of Cody did not. He says he’s applied for preference points for 20 years for the chance to hunt moose.

"Certainly Wood River would be one of my prime places to hunt because there is some access into there that’s non-horseback," Blakesley said.

Blakesley also blamed predators for the moose decline, but Game and Fish biologists told the Meeteetse group moose numbers have dropped all over Wyoming, even in places where there are no wolves or grizzlies.

"Actually, moose populations worldwide have shown declines over the last ten to twenty years," Game and Fish Wildlife supervisor Tim Woolley said. But he said the Game and Fish department probably won’t cut the number of bull licenses this year. "…biologically to the population, it’s not an impact."

Wyoming’s Game and Fish Commission makes the final decision on the number of moose licenses allowed in any area. Rumsey said she’ll go to Casper to talk to the commissioners if she has to.