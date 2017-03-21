Quist rallies in Billings to protect public lands

Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill.
Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew.
GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
One local woman shares her rewarding experience playing host to transplanted Minor League Baseball athletes during the summer season, and how you can too.
Meet two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades.
Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.
We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...
Mid June is an amazing time to be outside and enjoying our wonderful parks and recreation activities. But, if we're not careful in the heat, that fun can quickly turn into a medical emergency.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course.
BOZEMAN, Wash. - There are things from my childhood that would have been useful for me to remember. Anything beyond 8th grade math comes to mind. I'm constantly forgetting important things my wife is telling me, but ask me to quote every Emilio Estevez line from Young Guns and I'm alright. It's been a life-saver on more than one occasion.
"The hook is deep to do community service just probably in a few years I will be doing it a different way," said Watkins.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Foo Fighters are coming to the Spokane Arena this December! Dave Grohl and company will play the Arena on December 4 as part of their Concrete and Gold tour. Tickets will go on sale June 29, 2017 through Ticketswest.at 10:00 a.m. Prices start at $51.00 and go up $101.00
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Property crimes are known to spike in the warmer months. The weather is nicer and thieves are out later scoping out things they can steal.
PORTLAND, Ore. A Portland woman is facing reckless burning charges after fire officials say she started multiple fires on the sidewalks of downtown Portland Sunday afternoon. Police were called after someone reported seeing a woman trying to light something on fire near S.W. 3rd Avenue and Oak Street (that's about 3 blocks south of Voodoo Donuts
PULLMAN, Wash. - Dr. Geoff Stiller, a board certified surgeon who has staff privileges at Pullman Regional Hospital, is advancing his surgical training to include gender reassignment surgeries and the hospital is accepting public comment from June 12 to July 3, 2017. As part of the process, the hospital says Dr. Stiller will be performing the procedures at Pullman Regional Hospital under the personal instruction and supervision of a preceptor.
BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho - Law enforcement in north Idaho confirms they are re-opening the missing person case of Dewey "Duke" Shawver. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police say Shawver was declared missing in November 2016 after leaving his home in a maroon Ford pickup.
HANFORD SITE - Employees in the Plutonium Finishing Plant at Hanford took cover as a precaution Thursday morning after an air monitoring alarm went off during demolition. No injuries have been reported and Hanford reported on their verified Facebook page Thursday morning that air monitoring alarms during demolition are "not unexpected; this is one of the monitoring tools used to ensure demolition of the plant proceeds safely."
WASHINGTON - Are you hearing your kids talking about "Henry VIII", "Colorado Rockies" or "Love Potion #9"? Odds are they are actually talking about a former King of England (a natural topic among kids these days), a baseball team or a really awful song from the 1960s. But if they mention those things around a well-versed DEA agent, it might trigger a few alarms.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.
GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.
One local woman shares her rewarding experience playing host to transplanted Minor League Baseball athletes during the summer season, and how you can too.
