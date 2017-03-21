Quist rallies in Billings to protect public lands - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Quist rallies in Billings to protect public lands

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Democratic Congressional Candidate Rob Quist, who will face off against Greg Gianforte for the special election to replace Ryan Zinke's seat, visited Billings on Tuesday. Quist held a rally on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

Quist says he is a lifelong outdoorsman and on Tuesday he continued his message to protect public lands.

He opposes any attempts to transfer Montana's public lands to private hands. Quist says he believes public lands are our state's single greatest asset, and must be protected for future generations.

If elected, Quist says he will fully fund and permanently reauthorize the land and water conservation fund which invests millions of dollars in Montana's outdoors.

Quist also says he'll support local, collaborative forest management proposals made right here in the treasure state to expand access and put more Montanans to work in our forests.

We also talked with Quist about a recent Associated Press story.

The AP reports the state of Montana filed three liens to collect about $15,000 in back taxes from Quist and his wife. The liens were issued in 2015 and cover the 2007, 2011 and 2012 tax years. Quist settled the debt with the department of revenue last May. The AP reports he still owes a collection agency about $10,000 on a defaulted loan.

Quist tells KULR-8 he had serious health issues in the 90s and had to make some tough decisions with his wife. He says they had had to sell property to pay for his medical issues. Quist tells KULR-8 his financial issues are now settled.

In the same AP article it says a $3,600 tax lien was issued in 1993 in New Jersey against Quist's republican opponent, Greg Gianforte. That lien was lifted about three months later.

