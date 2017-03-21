Groups gather outside Great Falls Planned Parenthood

One group is back outside the Planned Parenthood in Great Falls for their annual protest.

40 Days for Life protesters bill themselves as part of the "largest pro-life mobilization in the world." They say they are standing outside Planned Parenthood and praying to end abortion until Easter Sunday.

Another group stands beside them on the sidewalk. They're advocates for Planned Parenthood, who say they're here to show support for the organization.

"Personally, I don't believe in abortions, but I believe in Planned Parenthood," said supporter Shannon Wilson. "Because they do so many things that are good for the community."

Wilson says those things include cancer screenings and other types of preventative care. She says she'll stand outside the Planned Parenthood daily until she's confident they're not losing federal funding for those services.

40 Days for Life participant Kristen McGuire says she's taking shifts to stand outside the clinic, pray and hold signs. She says she hopes those thinking about an abortion will reconsider and make another choice.

"Really our whole point here is prayer," she said. "That's what we're doing, there's no other aim than that."

Both sides say the protests and counter-protests have been mostly peaceful so far. Participants stand next to each other, say hello and chat, often holding opposing signs side-by-side.

Both McGuire and Wilson say they respect everyone's right to their opinion and are willing to have a conversation. Wilson gave a shout-out to 40 Days for Life participant Don, who she says is especially kind.

On the Planned Parenthood of Montana website, they write: