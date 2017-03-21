Big Timber Water Rates are Going Up

Algae insects or other pathogens could be lurking in the public water in Big Timber.

The Montana Department of Environmental quality found the city had a high risk for microscopic particulates.

People in Big Timber probably can't tell their water is at a high risk for having algae, insects or other pathogens, according to the DEQ.

But the city is still required to build a new water ultrafiltration system. That system comes with a $38 dollar price tag each month that's the amount each customer will have to pay.

At least one resident says he would like to see the city find creative ways in meeting EPA demands, instead of raising rates

"It's always the same old thing, well we gotta' raise rates period, no matter what. If they would research all the ways they could find money somewhere other than from the public, well, maybe they could," Rick Dykstra said.

Sweetgrass County Commissioner Bill Wallace says the city's hands are tied when it comes to stopping a utility rate increase, because the DEQ keeps changing its regulation standards.