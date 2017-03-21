Is Stephen Hawking going to space? - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Is Stephen Hawking going to space?

Stephen Hawking has been offered a trip to space!

The world's most famous physicist spoke Monday to Good Morning Britain. He told interviewers Richard Branson has offered him a seat on Virgin Galactic. Hawking told Good Morning Britain he immediately said yes.

Hawking says he's already completed a zero-gravity flight, but his ultimate mission is to fly into space. He told interviewers, "My three children have brought me great joy... And I can tell you what will make me happy, to travel into space."

No details were mentioned on if or when the trip would happen.