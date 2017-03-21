Is Stephen Hawking going to space?

Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday.
The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
Saturday, Walmart is again offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 of its locations nationwide.
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
