Residents could help find a new Billings City Administrator

You could have a say regarding who will be the next city administrator for the city of Billings.

A committee will recommend to city council members that each council member appoint a resident in their ward to be part of the selection committee.

City council member, Larry Brewster, is on the subcommittee for the search of a new administrator. He says this is a chance for the public to have an impact on the most important person they hire in the city. He says, "They don't have to make a large commitment to do it. It is a short term process and they had an opportunity to make an impact"

Brewster says they used this type of process when hiring a city administrator in 2003.

If the council approves this recommendation, the committee would be made up of 22 people, 11 from the community, plus council members and the mayor.

That committee would work with a consulting firm to put together a list of what they are looking for in an administrator and will help narrow down choices for the position.

The consulting firm hasn't been selected. The city will have to ask for proposals before making that selection.

Current City Administrator Tina Volek is retiring at the end of September. Brewster says they hope to have someone in place by October.