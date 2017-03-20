Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to expand - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to expand

BILLINGS, Mont. -

An expansion is coming for the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

YVAS Executive Director, Chris Anderson says they started talking about expanding the shelter a couple of years ago.

Anderson says for the past year they've been working with an architectural firm in Colorado that specializes in animal shelters and veterinarian clinics.

She says the plan is to do a 3,600 square foot renovation of the current building, adding two outdoor buildings, and add more parking.

She says the estimated cost of the expansion is $5.3 million.

Anderson says animals are no different than humans in terms of having needs that need to be met. She says, "We have to be able to provide those animals with humane care and respect just as we do humans."

Anderson the majority of the funding will come from a capital campaign. She says they are hoping the city will help with some of the costs of the expansion.

