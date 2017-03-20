Gold Star Award - David Carlson

Every month KULR-8 is happy to highlight one special educator who stands out. This month's Gold Star recipient is David Carlson.

Mr. Carlson was nominated by a former student. Grace Hagstrom tells us Mr. Carlson is a great teacher. She wants him to know how much it meant to her that he uses a variety of teaching techniques to help get through to students.

Grace tells us Mr. Carlson helped her improve a bad attitude. She says he helped her be a more successful student and he had one more bit of advice for her.

"Inside you need to know that you did this, not anyone else Grace. No one can change you accept you. No one can make your life better accept you. And you chose. You stepped up and you did it. I did not do it," Carlson said.

Congratulations, Mr. Carlson!