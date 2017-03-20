Gold Star Award - David Carlson - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Gold Star Award - David Carlson

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Every month KULR-8 is happy to highlight one special educator who stands out. This month's Gold Star recipient is David Carlson.

Mr. Carlson was nominated by a former student. Grace Hagstrom tells us Mr. Carlson is a great teacher. She wants him to know how much it meant to her that he uses a variety of teaching techniques to help get through to students.

Grace tells us Mr. Carlson helped her improve a bad attitude. She says he helped her be a more successful student and he had one more bit of advice for her.

"Inside you need to know that you did this, not anyone else Grace. No one can change you accept you. No one can make your life better accept you. And you chose. You stepped up and you did it. I did not do it," Carlson said. 

Congratulations, Mr. Carlson!

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:01:57 GMT

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

  • EMT reminds people to stay hydrated when swimming

    EMT reminds people to stay hydrated when swimming

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:26:57 GMT

    Mid June is an amazing time to be outside and enjoying our wonderful parks and recreation activities. But, if we're not careful in the heat, that fun can quickly turn into a medical emergency.

    Mid June is an amazing time to be outside and enjoying our wonderful parks and recreation activities. But, if we're not careful in the heat, that fun can quickly turn into a medical emergency.

  • NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-06-21 04:30:40 GMT

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 13:52:03 GMT
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...

  • NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-06-21 04:30:40 GMT

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

  • Glacier National Park trail closed due to grizzlies

    Glacier National Park trail closed due to grizzlies

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:11:38 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.

    A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.

  • Stop throwing your money away! Biggest budget busters and money wasters

    Stop throwing your money away! Biggest budget busters and money wasters

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:35:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters.

  • Opioid overdoses on the rise in Billings

    Opioid overdoses on the rise in Billings

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:01:21 GMT

    The use of opiates continues to be an epidemic across the nation.

    The use of opiates continues to be an epidemic across the nation.

  • Man shot in Reno identified as ex-NFL player

    Man shot in Reno identified as ex-NFL player

    The first Montana Tech football player in school history to sign an NFL contract has been fatally shot in Nevada.
    The first Montana Tech football player in school history to sign an NFL contract has been fatally shot in Nevada.

  • Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:01:57 GMT

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

  • Consequences of starting a wildland fire can be costly

    Consequences of starting a wildland fire can be costly

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:34:13 GMT

    With heat comes the potential to cause wildfires, especially during the summer season.

    With heat comes the potential to cause wildfires, especially during the summer season.