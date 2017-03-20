VIDEO: Could today be the day for April the giraffe?

This is not a test!

April the giraffe, the now famous pregnant giraffe from Animal Adventure Park who has put the entire world on baby watch since February, could actually be getting closer to delivering her baby.

Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook Monday morning that April is not as ravenous in her eating habits as she was days ago and the calf is visually sticking out the side of her stomach; However, they report there is no indication of labor just yet.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM ABOVE