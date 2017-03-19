6-year-old boy survives crash into canal that killed mom

We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...