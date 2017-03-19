6-year-old boy survives crash into canal that killed mom - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

6-year-old boy survives crash into canal that killed mom

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
HELENA (AP) -

A 6-year-old boy survived a crash into a Missouri River canal in southwestern Montana that killed his mother.
    
The Montana Highway Patrol says the boy escaped the sinking sport utility vehicle Saturday night and was rescued by people camping in the area who heard the crash.
    
The patrol says a 28-year-old Billings woman sped away from the Toston Dam Campground at about 10:15 p.m. She lost control of her SUV on a curve in the gravel road and crashed into the dam's intake canal.
    
Sgt. Glen Barcus says the SUV quickly sank, but the boy was able to get out and on top of the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries.
    
Fellow campers were unable to pull the woman from the vehicle. Her name hasn't been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-06-21 05:05:55 GMT

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

  • NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-06-21 04:30:40 GMT

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

  • Opioid overdoses on the rise in Billings

    Opioid overdoses on the rise in Billings

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:01:21 GMT

    The use of opiates continues to be an epidemic across the nation.

    The use of opiates continues to be an epidemic across the nation.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 13:52:03 GMT
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...

  • NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-06-21 04:30:40 GMT

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

  • Glacier National Park trail closed due to grizzlies

    Glacier National Park trail closed due to grizzlies

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:11:38 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.

    A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.

  • Consequences of starting a wildland fire can be costly

    Consequences of starting a wildland fire can be costly

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:34:13 GMT

    With heat comes the potential to cause wildfires, especially during the summer season.

    With heat comes the potential to cause wildfires, especially during the summer season.

  • Deputies: Man arrested after two failed robbery attempts

    Deputies: Man arrested after two failed robbery attempts

    Friday, June 17 2016 5:02 PM EDT2016-06-17 21:02:14 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Unless it's robbery. Don't try it again. In fact, don't try it at all. Unless you want to end up like 24-year-old Arturo J. Champine. 

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Unless it's robbery. Don't try it again. In fact, don't try it at all. Unless you want to end up like 24-year-old Arturo J. Champine.  Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrested Champine on Thursday after what they say was his second unsuccessful attempt at armed robbery in Spokane Valley. 

  • One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash

    One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash

    Saturday, June 10 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:38:53 GMT

    A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. 

    A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. 

  • Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

  • Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:45:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  