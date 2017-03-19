Suspect charged in apartment shooting

A Saturday evening shooting results in two people hospitalized and another under arrest.

It happened at Rosepark Plaza Apartments around 6 PM.

Witnesses at the scene tell KULR-8 that two people were arguing before a gun was drawn and shots were fired.

Witnesses say the shooter immediately pocketed his weapon and began putting pressure on the wound until an ambulance arrived.

Witnesses say one person was shot in the chest, the other in the leg.

According to a police statement the chest injury is considered life threatening,

Police took the shooter into custody. He is being held in the Yellowstone County Jail and is charged with two counts of felony assault.