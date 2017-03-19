Suspect charged in apartment shooting

It is the seventh year the American flag will be traveling through 48 states.
A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.
On June 17, 2017, 2,500 people came together to participate in the 38th Annual Heart & Sole Run presented by St. V's.
Two Billings students are gaining job skills while being paid during their internships at a local company.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday.
For the past couple of weeks, KULR 8 has been getting reports of people falling off the Rims, with Thursday being the most recent.
A second round of rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 late Saturday night has forced Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel to close the highway until water recedes.
The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
