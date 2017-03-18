Tester at town hall: Keep up federal land and water funds - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Tester at town hall: Keep up federal land and water funds

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester says democracy in the U.S. is being tested right now and constituents should contact elected officials on important issues including public lands and the federal budget.
    
Tester spoke at a town hall meeting in Helena on Friday.
    
The Helena Independent Record reports Tester spent much of the meeting talking about public lands. Tester recently introduced a bill to permanently fund the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which offers grants for recreation and conservation.
    
Tester says President Donald Trump's proposed budget would cut the fund in half.
    
But Tester says he remains hopeful that former Montana congressman and newly appointed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will push for the funding.    
___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Owner of rescued horse found

    Update: Owner of rescued horse found

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:23:17 GMT
    Courtesy: Bozeman PoliceCourtesy: Bozeman Police

    The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud. 

    The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud. 

  • US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22

    US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:56:01 GMT

    An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.

    An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.

  • First responders save cat after fire in Laurel breaks out

    First responders save cat after fire in Laurel breaks out

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:16:33 GMT

    A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.

    A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.

  • Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:45:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

  • Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system

    Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system

    Monday, June 19 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-06-19 17:19:12 GMT

    Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

    Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

  • Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

  • Gunfight show in Cody returns with new gunfighters

    Gunfight show in Cody returns with new gunfighters

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:45:58 GMT

    There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...

    There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...

  • Developers seek more time to create One Big Sky Center plan

    Developers seek more time to create One Big Sky Center plan

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:52:47 GMT
    It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined.  Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...
    It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined.  Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...