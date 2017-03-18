Tester at town hall: Keep up federal land and water funds

It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined. Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...

