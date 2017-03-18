Tester at town hall: Keep up federal land and water funds

It is the seventh year the American flag will be traveling through 48 states.
It is the seventh year the American flag will be traveling through 48 states.
A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.
A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.
On June 17, 2017, 2,500 people came together to participate in the 38th Annual Heart & Sole Run presented by St. V's.
On June 17, 2017, 2,500 people came together to participate in the 38th Annual Heart & Sole Run presented by St. V's.
Two Billings students are gaining job skills while being paid during their internships at a local company.
Two Billings students are gaining job skills while being paid during their internships at a local company.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday.
For the past couple of weeks, KULR 8 has been getting reports of people falling off the Rims, with Thursday being the most recent.
For the past couple of weeks, KULR 8 has been getting reports of people falling off the Rims, with Thursday being the most recent.
A second round of rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 late Saturday night has forced Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel to close the highway until water recedes.
A second round of rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 late Saturday night has forced Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel to close the highway until water recedes.
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.
The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.
A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...
There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...