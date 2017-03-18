Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Posted:
By Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Chuck Berry, rock 'n' roll's founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music's joy and rebellion in such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven," died Saturday at his home in an unincorporated area west of St. Louis. He was 90.
    
Police in Missouri's St. Charles County say emergency responders summoned to Berry's residence by his caretaker about 12:40 p.m. found him unresponsive. According to police, attempts to revive Berry failed, and he was pronounced dead shortly before 1:30 p.m.
    
Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with "Maybellene" and with his core repertoire of some three dozen songs went on to influence generations of musicians, from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to virtually any group from garage band to arena act that called itself rock 'n roll.
    
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted in reaction to Berry's passing "R.I .P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music." Quoting from one of Berry's hits, Starr added: "Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music..."


