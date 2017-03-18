It was a sea of green for Billings St. Patrick's Day Parade

It was a sea of green this morning in downtown Billings for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade has been a Billings tradition for over 30 years. It celebrates the Irish heritage and features nearly 100 floats. You can enjoy delicious street food, get a sound of some Irish dance music, bag-pipers and cloggers.

But of course, most of the kid's favorite part of the whole parade seem to be the same...

"My favorite part was the candy. I only got two because it was hard to get," said 4-year-old Lay.