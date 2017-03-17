JCPenney to close two Montana stores

JCPenney is set to close 138 stores across the nation, two of which will be in Montana.

The retail chain announced they would be shutting their Sidney and Helena locations in a media release Friday. The other Montana locations will not be affected.

The company says most of the store closings will happen in June. JCPenney says around 5,000 positions will be affected nationwide.

JcPenney first announced in February they would be closing the 138 stores, but did not specify which locations.

