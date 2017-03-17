Family rescues two dogs who were part of 21-dog hoarding case in Creston

Over 20 dogs are rescued in an animal-hoarding case from a home in Creston. One family, who adopted two dogs from the case, says the dogs are loving their new home.

"Duncan" and "Bert" were both adopted after being rescued from terrible living conditions.

Twenty-one dogs were living in a tiny area with 16 crammed into a vehicle and many were covered in their own feces.

Alex Engler says she and her children went to the shelter with the intent of adopting one of the dogs, but came home with two.

"We went down and looked because there were so many of them that needed homes," says Engler. "Both of them were cute, and they both loved us, so we brought them both home."

The shelter has actually turned folks away from adoption because the specific dogs they want have already been adopted out.

The former owner, a 70-year-old woman, appeared in front of a Flathead County judge to enter a plea of not guilty.

She is accused of inflicting cruelty to the 21 dogs in her care. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 26.