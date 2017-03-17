NAIA D-I Women's National Basketball Tournament First Round High - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

NAIA D-I Women's National Basketball Tournament First Round Highlights and Results

Posted: Updated:

First Round - Day One
March 15 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 8:30 a.m. No. 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (31-2) def. No. 8 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (21-11), 63-52 
Game 2 - 10:15 a.m. No. 5 Central Methodist (Mo.) (24-9) def. No. 4 Biola (Calif.) (23-8), 52-49

Game 3 - 12 p.m.

 No. 2 Oklahoma City (30-2) def. No. 7 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) (18-14), 73-63 
Game 4 - 1:45 p.m. No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) (26-6) def. No. 6 Talladega (Ala.) (22-9), 84-75 
Game 5 - 4 p.m. No. 2 Baker (Kan.) (30-4) def. No. 7 Mobile (Ala.) (22-11), 72-56 
Game 6 - 5:45 p.m. No. 6 Montana Western (24-8) def. No. 3 Columbia (Mo.) (26-7), 63-53
Game 7 - 8 p.m. No. 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (34-0) def. No. 8 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (13-19), 62-52 
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m. No. 5 The Master's (Calif.) (23-8) def. No. 4 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) (24-9), 85-83


 


First Round - Day Two
March 16 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m. No. 3 Lyon (Ark.) (28-5) def. No. 6 Pikeville (Ky.) (21-11), 71-59
Game 2 - 10:45 a.m. No. 5 Bethel (Tenn.) (24-10) def. No. 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) (25-7), 70-57
Game 3 - 12:30 p.m. No. 1 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (32-1) def. No. 8 William Penn (Iowa) (18-14), 59-45 
Game 4 - 2:15 p.m. No. 2 Westmont (Calif.) (28-4) def. No. 7 LSU Shreveport (La.) (22-10), 57-52 
Game 5 - 4:30 p.m. No. 8 William Woods (Mo.) (21-11) def. No. 1 Shawnee State (Ohio) (31-3), 88-85
Game 6 - 6:15 p.m. No. 5 John Brown (Ark.) (23-8) def. No. 4 Benedictine (Kan.) (25-9), 74-72
Game 7 - 8 p.m. No. 3 Montana State-Northern (24-8) def. No. 6 Loyola (La.) (26-7), 60-55 
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m. No. 2 Vanguard (Calif.) (27-3) vs. No. 7 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) (22-9) 

