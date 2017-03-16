St. Patrick's Day events scheduled for downtown Billings

This weekend is the 36th Annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Billings.

Events on Saturday, March 18th include the Celtic Fair from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.

The parade starts at 11:00a.m. and will follow the traditional parade route for downtown Billings.

And the Hooligan's continued street party will take place on Broadway from 1st to 2nd Ave.