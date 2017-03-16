St. Patrick's Day events scheduled for downtown Billings - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

St. Patrick's Day events scheduled for downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -

This weekend is the 36th Annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Billings.

Events on Saturday, March 18th include the Celtic Fair from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.

The parade starts at 11:00a.m. and will follow the traditional parade route for downtown Billings.

And the Hooligan's continued street party will take place on Broadway from 1st to 2nd Ave.

    The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place. 

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer. 

    One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.  

