Law Clerks speak highly of US Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place.
The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines’ bill to provide much-needed authorization for Montana rural water infrastructure this week received a legislative hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water and Power.
U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines’ bill to provide much-needed authorization for Montana rural water infrastructure this week received a legislative hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water and Power.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Federal education officials are weighing a complaint of gender discrimination against Missoula County Public Schools for allegedly not supporting Sentinel High School's softball team.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Federal education officials are weighing a complaint of gender discrimination against Missoula County Public Schools for allegedly not supporting Sentinel High School's softball team.
Saturday, Walmart is again offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 of its locations nationwide.
Saturday, Walmart is again offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 of its locations nationwide.
After almost a decade, Big Sky Pride returns to Billings. Pride events have taken over the Magic City this weekend and Saturday was no exception.
After almost a decade, Big Sky Pride returns to Billings. Pride events have taken over the Magic City this weekend and Saturday was no exception.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks staffers are allowing everyone to go fishing for free this weekend for Father's Day.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks staffers are allowing everyone to go fishing for free this weekend for Father's Day.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
After almost a decade, Big Sky Pride returns to Billings. Pride events have taken over the Magic City this weekend and Saturday was no exception.
After almost a decade, Big Sky Pride returns to Billings. Pride events have taken over the Magic City this weekend and Saturday was no exception.
Movie Night in the Park will be located at Sacajawea Park this time. It will be happening tomorrow instead of today because of high winds in the area.
Movie Night in the Park will be located at Sacajawea Park this time. It will be happening tomorrow instead of today because of high winds in the area.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks staffers are allowing everyone to go fishing for free this weekend for Father's Day.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks staffers are allowing everyone to go fishing for free this weekend for Father's Day.
Dogs were "jumping" for joy during the North American Diving Dog Trials in Billings Friday. Pooches lined up to see who could jump the farthest.
Dogs were "jumping" for joy during the North American Diving Dog Trials in Billings Friday. Pooches lined up to see who could jump the farthest. The event is recognized by the American Kennel Club. There are three different divisions depending on your fur baby's size. The lap dog division is for dogs under 16 inches at the shoulder. The veteran division is for dogs 7 years or older. Everyone else falls into the open division. While some dogs are here to beat their persona...
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.