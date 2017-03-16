Downtown is getting new traffic lights - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Downtown is getting new traffic lights

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A major road construction project is coming to the downtown Billings area and it's starting within the next couple of weeks. The Montana Department of Transportation is removing and replacing traffic lights in certain parts of downtown. 

Signal lights along 1st Avenue North, 1st Avenue South and Montana Avenue. The lights will be replaced with new signals, which can be controlled by emergency services when needed.  Yellowstone Electric Company Project Manager, Amy Wheeler, says there will be temporary signals and streets won't be shut down.

The project is set to start April 3rd and will take until the end of August to complete. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Alexandria opens streets near ballpark

    Alexandria opens streets near ballpark

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:32:51 GMT

    The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place. 

    The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place. 

  • US Navy says bodies of sailors found on ship

    US Navy says bodies of sailors found on ship

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:18:40 GMT

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer. 

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer. 

  • One dead after Billings rollover crash

    One dead after Billings rollover crash

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:12:07 GMT

    One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.  

    One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.  

    •   

  • Most Popular