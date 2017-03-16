Downtown is getting new traffic lights

A major road construction project is coming to the downtown Billings area and it's starting within the next couple of weeks. The Montana Department of Transportation is removing and replacing traffic lights in certain parts of downtown.

Signal lights along 1st Avenue North, 1st Avenue South and Montana Avenue. The lights will be replaced with new signals, which can be controlled by emergency services when needed. Yellowstone Electric Company Project Manager, Amy Wheeler, says there will be temporary signals and streets won't be shut down.

The project is set to start April 3rd and will take until the end of August to complete.