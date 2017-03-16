First confirmed grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park has confirmed its first sighting of a grizzly bear to have emerged from winter hibernation.



The National Park Service says the bear was spotted early Wednesday by a park employee in an area between Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower-Roosevelt in the northern part of the park.



Later in the morning, park staff saw two more grizzly bears scavenging carcasses in the northern part of the park.



Grizzly bear tracks have been observed in Yellowstone since Feb. 22 but no bears have been seen until now.

