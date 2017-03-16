First confirmed grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone

20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Federal education officials are weighing a complaint of gender discrimination against Missoula County Public Schools for allegedly not supporting Sentinel High School's softball team.
The Memorial Service for the soldier who went missing in action back in 1950 was held early Saturday.
Dogs were "jumping" for joy during the North American Diving Dog Trials in Billings Friday. Pooches lined up to see who could jump the farthest. The event is recognized by the American Kennel Club. There are three different divisions depending on your fur baby's size. The lap dog division is for dogs under 16 inches at the shoulder. The veteran division is for dogs 7 years or older. Everyone else falls into the open division. While some dogs are here to beat their persona...
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous.Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it.And it can suddenly turn from smooth, to turbulent.
A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.