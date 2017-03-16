First confirmed grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

First confirmed grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
File Photo File Photo

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park has confirmed its first sighting of a grizzly bear to have emerged from winter hibernation.
    
The National Park Service says the bear was spotted early Wednesday by a park employee in an area between Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower-Roosevelt in the northern part of the park.
    
Later in the morning, park staff saw two more grizzly bears scavenging carcasses in the northern part of the park.
    
Grizzly bear tracks have been observed in Yellowstone since Feb. 22 but no bears have been seen until now.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:31:05 GMT

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

  • Education officials investigate Missoula schools complaint

    Education officials investigate Missoula schools complaint

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:47:27 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Federal education officials are weighing a complaint of gender discrimination against Missoula County Public Schools for allegedly not supporting Sentinel High School's softball team.   

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Federal education officials are weighing a complaint of gender discrimination against Missoula County Public Schools for allegedly not supporting Sentinel High School's softball team.   

  • Memorial Service for missing soldier, returns home after 66 years

    Memorial Service for missing soldier, returns home after 66 years

    Saturday, June 17 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-06-17 22:05:32 GMT

    The Memorial Service for the soldier who went missing in action back in 1950 was held early Saturday.

    The Memorial Service for the soldier who went missing in action back in 1950 was held early Saturday.

    •   