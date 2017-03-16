Jail shortage hurts Butte's plans to prep for St. Patrick's - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Jail shortage hurts Butte's plans to prep for St. Patrick's

By Associated Press

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Crowding at jails statewide is disrupting Butte's plans to make space in the city jail in anticipation of a Friday St. Patrick's Day.
    
The Montana Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2nvM8yy) that Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said Wednesday that all jails in the region are at capacity, meaning they can't take prisoners from the Butte jail.
    
The Butte jail has beds for about 80 prisoners. As of Wednesday, the jail roster listed 69 occupants. Thirteen prisoners booked for non-violent offenses were released or transferred Tuesday and other 16 were released over the weekend.
    
Skuletich says he hopes to have bunks for 20 new prisoners over the weekend, though many arrested at St. Patrick's Day bond out quickly. Initial plans had hoped for 30 beds free for the festivities.
    
Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

