McDonald's says it's investigating tweet at Trump

McDonald's says it's investigating tweet at Trump

By Associated Press

McDonald's says it has been notified by Twitter that its account was "compromised" after it appeared to send a message calling Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President."
    
The tweet to Trump from the official account for McDonald's Corp., a message that has since been deleted but was captured in a screenshot, said it would love to have President Obama back. "Also you have tiny hands," the tweet told Trump.
    
A reporter for The New York Times took and posted a screenshot showing the tweet was also temporarily pinned to the top of the McDonald's account so that it would be the top message people see if they visited the company's Twitter profile.
    
McDonald's representatives did not immediately provide further details.

    NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict. 

    Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

    A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.

