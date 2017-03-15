Learning about dementia through a dementia simulator

UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks staffers are allowing everyone to go fishing for free this weekend for Father's Day.
Dogs were "jumping" for joy during the North American Diving Dog Trials in Billings Friday. Pooches lined up to see who could jump the farthest.
Dogs were "jumping" for joy during the North American Diving Dog Trials in Billings Friday. Pooches lined up to see who could jump the farthest. The event is recognized by the American Kennel Club. There are three different divisions depending on your fur baby's size. The lap dog division is for dogs under 16 inches at the shoulder. The veteran division is for dogs 7 years or older. Everyone else falls into the open division. While some dogs are here to beat their persona...
Movie Night in the Park will be located at Sacajawea Park this time. It will be happening tomorrow instead of today because of high winds in the area.
A man fell from the rims Thursday afternoon, following another rescue last week.
The call is out for volunteers for Relay For Life of Yellowstone County.
If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk.
Gianforte takes the stage for the first time since being elected as Montana's congressman last month.
A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.
Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks staffers are allowing everyone to go fishing for free this weekend for Father's Day.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
Movie Night in the Park will be located at Sacajawea Park this time. It will be happening tomorrow instead of today because of high winds in the area.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized.
A man fell from the rims Thursday afternoon, following another rescue last week.
