Informational meetings for SD2 levies scheduled

Billings Public Schools have scheduled several community presentations about the upcoming school levy.

School District Two will ask voters to decide whether or not to approve two levies on May 2nd.

One is for the elementary budget for $1.4 million and the other is for the high school budget for $1.2 million.

Six presentations are set up right now. Three will take place in March and three in April.

Here's the list of the presentations.

March 21st:

Lewis and Clark Middle School

March 23rd:

Will James Middle School

March 30th:

Riverside Middle School

April 4th:

Castle Rock Middle School

April 6th:

Medicine Crow Middle School

April 11th:

Lincoln Center Board Room

All of the informational presentations are scheduled to start at 5:30p.m.