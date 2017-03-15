ZooMontana welcomes river otter pups

ZooMontana welcomes three river otter pups. The pups were part of Mia the otter's third litter.

Zoo director Jeff Ewelt says the babies were born February 25 and are all healthy and growing fast!

Ewelt says the otters will hang out behind the scenes while mom is still raising them. He says the pups' eyes are still closed and will probably remain that way for about five weeks.

In a video posted to YouTube, Ewelt says Mia the mom will begin teaching the pups how to swim in a few weeks by dunking them into water. Ewelt says zoo staff has already noticed Mia doing that already!

ZooMontana says it'll be several weeks until the pups will make their public debut. We'll keep you updated on when that will be!