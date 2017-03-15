Search continues for escaped Florida cobra

A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.

A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.

Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...

Taco Bell, Facebook

Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...