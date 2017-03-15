Search continues for escaped Florida cobra

Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.
A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...
Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
A Washington hospital says the congressman shot during a baseball practice is in critical condition following surgery.
A Washington hospital says the congressman shot during a baseball practice is in critical condition following surgery.
The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.
The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.
A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast.
A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast.
A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.
A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.