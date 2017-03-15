Bozeman police looking for people who reportedly made purchases on stolen credit card

The Bozeman Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two individuals accused of making fraudulent charges on a stolen credit card.

According to a post on the Bozeman Police Department Facebook page, they responded to a report of theft where charges were made on the stolen credit card. The photos appear to show a male and female wearing stocking hats.

If you have any information or questions regarding this case, you're asked to contact Officer J. Martin of the Bozeman PD at the number on your screen.

You can also use the "contact us" link at BozemanPolice.com.