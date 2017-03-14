Billings City Council close to finishing new Dehler Park lease

The Billings Mustangs are hoping a new lease at Dehler park will get the green light soon.

A meeting was held at city hall Tuesday regarding that proposed lease agreement.

According to the dealer park committee, major strides were made on the new contract tonight.

Tonight's meeting focused on contract amendments and hammering out the big ticket items.

Councilman Richard Clark says the big items the committee focused on tonight were field maintenance and how much the city should receive on naming rights.

The big naming rights aren't available until the current contract is over. Dehler has the naming rights until 2032.

They also spoke about rental on the field which will be $60,000 a year where it was previously $30,000. This money would go toward capitol maintenance and large repairs.

As far as ironing out the final contract, Clark says he hopes it will be soon.

"We got the contract pretty well hammered out and to our attorney on our side," Clark said. "On the 22nd we'll meet with Dave Heller who's the major partner in the mustangs."