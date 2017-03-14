Name released of man who died after crash

UPDATE: The Yellowstone County coroner's office releases the name of the man who crashed his pickup into a home Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical condition.

Assistant Coroner Cliff Mahoney says he is 70-year-old Kenneth George Kostelecky of Billings. Mahoney says Kostelecky died from a medical condition.

A man is dead after crashing his truck into a house on the West End.

The Billings Police Department was called to a one-vehicle crash at S. 30th Street W. and Georgina Dr. Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a 70-year-old man, possibly having a medical emergency, crashed his truck into several fences, yards, streets signs, trees and a house. The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Billings Police Department crash investigators were called to investigate the crash. Police say no one else was involved in the crash or injured as a result of the incident.