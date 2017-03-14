NAIA teams continue making rounds at schools to meet kids - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

NAIA teams continue making rounds at schools to meet kids

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Women athletes, who are representing a variety of NAIA teams, continue to leave their mark around the Magic City. More teams are meeting with kids at local elementary schools to try to inspire kids to become a student athlete one day.

"We get to meet basketball players and we get to play with them and basketball is really fun and people who are in tournaments is really fun because they are good players," Orchard Elementary 3rd grader, Matteo Putra said.

 The women's basketball team for Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, caught up with the kids at Orchard Elementary. The Lady Ravens answered questions on what it takes to juggle being an athlete and a student.

The students put the players to the test by asking them to participate in a math game before they hit the basketball court together to shoot some hoops.

"I remember being a little kid and going to basketball camps and I was so scared with the players. Like, I wanted to talk to them, I wanted to get their autographs, I was so nervous, but you know they welcomed me so now to be in that position I know how the little kids feel so it's just great. It's really awesome to be able to do that for them," Benedictine guard, Haylee Beard said.

She says they haven't had time to practice on the Rimrock Auto Arena court yet, but have been practicing at local schools.

They're playing Thursday against John Brown University. John Brown beat the Ravens in their first game of the season

Beard says they're a different team than earlier in the season, so it will be a good game.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Stroke victim said AlterG anti-gravity treadmill changed his life

    Stroke victim said AlterG anti-gravity treadmill changed his life

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:42:18 GMT

    If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk. 

    If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk. 

  • Gianforte talks about final plans before leaving for Washington

    Gianforte talks about final plans before leaving for Washington

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:25:08 GMT

    Gianforte takes the stage for the first time since being elected as Montana's congressman last month. 

    Gianforte takes the stage for the first time since being elected as Montana's congressman last month. 

  • Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

    Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:25:08 GMT

    A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. 

    A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency

    FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-06-15 14:04:05 GMT
    The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male.  We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released.
    The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male.  We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released.

  • White powder forces lockdown at Passages

    White powder forces lockdown at Passages

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-15 17:08:35 GMT

    Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. 

    Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. 

  • Riding the new Acton Recreation Area mountain bike trails

    Riding the new Acton Recreation Area mountain bike trails

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:09:17 GMT

    15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come. 

    15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come. 

  • Research finds french fries are quickly killing us

    Research finds french fries are quickly killing us

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-06-15 13:40:15 GMT

    Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...

    Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...

  • Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-06-16 02:48:22 GMT

    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

  • Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:12:57 GMT
    Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULRYellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

  • North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

    North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:00:30 GMT

    A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

    A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

  • Stroke victim said AlterG anti-gravity treadmill changed his life

    Stroke victim said AlterG anti-gravity treadmill changed his life

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:42:18 GMT

    If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk. 

    If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk. 