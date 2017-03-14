NAIA teams continue making rounds at schools to meet kids

Women athletes, who are representing a variety of NAIA teams, continue to leave their mark around the Magic City. More teams are meeting with kids at local elementary schools to try to inspire kids to become a student athlete one day.

"We get to meet basketball players and we get to play with them and basketball is really fun and people who are in tournaments is really fun because they are good players," Orchard Elementary 3rd grader, Matteo Putra said.

The women's basketball team for Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, caught up with the kids at Orchard Elementary. The Lady Ravens answered questions on what it takes to juggle being an athlete and a student.

The students put the players to the test by asking them to participate in a math game before they hit the basketball court together to shoot some hoops.

"I remember being a little kid and going to basketball camps and I was so scared with the players. Like, I wanted to talk to them, I wanted to get their autographs, I was so nervous, but you know they welcomed me so now to be in that position I know how the little kids feel so it's just great. It's really awesome to be able to do that for them," Benedictine guard, Haylee Beard said.

She says they haven't had time to practice on the Rimrock Auto Arena court yet, but have been practicing at local schools.

They're playing Thursday against John Brown University. John Brown beat the Ravens in their first game of the season

Beard says they're a different team than earlier in the season, so it will be a good game.