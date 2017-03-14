Senate Bill 305 waits for House approval to hold special election by mail

Earlier this month, Yellowstone County Commissioners shined the spotlight on a bill, which would allow the county to send mail-in ballots for the special election. That election is to find a replacement for former Congressman Ryan Zinke, who is now Secretary of the Interior.

Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund says Senate Bill 305 passed the Senate. The House now will look at it on March 23.

Senate Bill 305 will authorize the state to hold a mail-in ballot special election to replace Zinke. Ostlund says if the house passes the bill, it will save the county nearly $50,000

If it doesn't pass, he says it will create some challenges regarding where to set up polling places.

"Some of those places won't be available and it will add a little more stress and workload to us to try and find the proper places and the election judges. A lot of them are gone and most of them are retired people, so they're out of state and so we're going to have to scramble to put together enough election judges and enough polling spots if this bill does not pass," he said.

The special election is set for May 25.