Senate Bill 305 waits for House approval to hold special election by mail

If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk.
Gianforte takes the stage for the first time since being elected as Montana's congressman last month.
A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.
Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder.
We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ...
15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come.
The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
