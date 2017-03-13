Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/13

Number 8: Lodge Grass' Jericho Biglefthand denies Shelby's Andrew Johnson at the rim for the dunk.

Number 7: Skyview's RayQuan Evans, Sentinel's Will Mytty, and Bozeman's Lance McCutcheon with big dunks during the Class AA State tournament.

Number 6: Malta's Ostin Welch made nine three pointers versus Loyola in a double overtime semifinal win, as the Mustangs take the Class B title.

Number 5: Montana State's Annika Lai makes the game winning shot versus Eastern Washington in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals, as the Cats take the tournament crown.

Number 4: Helena High's Kamden Hilborn draws a charge with 15 seconds left in the Class AA State championship versus Sentinel to seal the Lady Bengals first state championship in 20 years.

Number 3: The Arlee Warriors take home their first state championship in school history over Manhattan Christian.

Number 2: Fairfield's Natalie Klinker blocks Malta's Sophia Stiles at the buzzer of the Class B State championship to seal the win for the Eagles.

Number 1: Glacier's Patrick O'Connell, who only shot 35% on free throws all season, hits a pair with six seconds left in the Class AA State championship versus Bozeman to give the Wolfpack their first state championship in school history.