3 generations playing for Montana: Henderson family shares passion for basketball

Myron Vogele, LynAnn Voegele, and Jace Henderson - three generations playing for Montana college basketball Myron Vogele, LynAnn Voegele, and Jace Henderson - three generations playing for Montana college basketball

This week's NAIA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship will bring hundreds of athletes and fans from around the nation to the Magic City, and for one Billings family, basketball is in the bloodline. 

LynAnn (Vogele) Henderson said she grew up watching Battlin Bears Basketball. 

"I think my earliest memory is my dad actually playing here at Rocky Mountain College," Henderson said. 

Myron Vogele graduated RMC in 1966, and, 23 years later, his daughter chose to follow father's footsteps, playing for Rocky Women's Basketball from 1989 to 1992.

"I bleed green and gold," Henderson said. "I just have always viewed sports as a platform for setting and achieving goals."

Formerly LynAnn Vogele, Henderson is married to another RMC Basketball legend. 

"I had the fortune to come back and work at Rocky," Henderson said, "and then my husband came on with the Battlin Bears Women's Basketball program and coached them for 15, 16 years."

Together, LynAnn and Brian Henderson pass their passion to their daughter, Jace.

"I also had the privelage of coaching her when she first started in the game," Henderson said, "so I was really happy to be a part of that early foundation and introduction to the game." 

While Jace Henderson chose the University of Montana basketball program over Rocky Mountain College, she still follows a long line of athletes playing basketball in Big Sky Country. 

"I could see her eyes light up, and she just said 'Mom, I don't think I want to go out of state, I want to wear the words Montana across my chest,'" LynAnn Henderson said of her daughter's decision. 

Jace Henderson began playing for the Lady Griz basketball team in 2015. 

"I'm kind of the black sheep," Jace Henderson said, "but i'm proud to be a Griz."

The athletic family admits that sometimes court competition can get heated.

"We're a super competitive competitive family," Henderson said, "but we always keep it in fun."

Henderson adds that everyone wins as Montana plays host to this year's NAIA DI Women's Basketball Championship tournament. 

"We're so ecstatic" Henderson said, "what a great honor for Billings. This is good for the whole community."

Henderson's company, EBMS, is sponsoring the tournament. 

"We've always been a company about philanthropy," said Henderson. "The NAIA is also about character, integrity, and excellence and i'm just really proud to be associated with it and in a supporting role as well."

The former Battlin Bear is also excited to be able to watch her team compete in the NAIA championship, since Rocky gets an automatic berth as host of the tournament. Henderson adds that her stepdaughter, Dani Henderson, also played for Rocky from 2009-2011, and the family will be wearing their green and gold as Rocky takes on Freed Hardeman University in their opening round of tournament play. 

"I'm so thrilled for these girls," Henderson said. "They've had to battle through injuries and just to have the girls in their home town, in their own beds, we're excited to come out to watch them." 

Catch the Hendersons in Rimrock Auto Arena this week, continuing to bond over a shared passion for college basketball as Billings hosts the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship March 15-21 in MetraPark.

